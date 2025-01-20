The nine Derbyshire postcode areas eligible for £25 cold weather payment
Nine Derbyshire postcode areas are now eligible for a cold weather payment.
Here’s all you need to know about cold weather payments, including the postcodes currently entitled to it.
Cold weather payments: what are they?
The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top-up to help with fuel costs. For an area to be eligible, the average temperature must be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days (or be forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).
Cold weather payments: who is eligible?
People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Universal Credit
- Support for Mortgage Interest
You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures.
Cold weather payments: when will I receive the payment?
Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.
Cold weather payments: Derbyshire postcodes currently eligible
So far, the Derbyshire postcode areas that will receive a cold weather payment are:
- DE4 Matlock Bath, Derbyshire
- DE45 Bakewell, Derbyshire
- S32 Grindleford, Derbyshire
- S33 Aston, Derbyshire
- SK13 Glossop, Derbyshire
- SK17 King Sterndale, Derbyshire
- SK22 New Mills, Derbyshire
- SK23 Chapel-en-le-Frith, Derbyshire
- DE6 Osmaston, Derbyshire
