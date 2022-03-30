Derbyshire braces for snow and hail as yellow weather warning issued today

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for ice in Derbyshire, which is active between 8.00pm on Wednesday, March 30 and 10.00am on Thursday, March 31.

Snow and hail showers overnight on Wednesday and early Thursday may lead to fairly widespread icy patches, particularly on untreated surfaces. Some accumulations of snow are also possible.

This may lead to icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased chance of accidents or injuries. Some higher elevation roads may be also affected by snowfall, resulting in longer journey times.

