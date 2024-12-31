'Danger to life' weather warning issued for Derbyshire - as floods possible

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a warning for heavy rain with a ‘chance of flooding in some locations’.

The danger to life yellow warning will be in place across Derbyshire from 3pm today (December 31) to 11 am tomorrow, Wednesday, January 1.

Heavy rain and strong winds are likely to lead to disruption across Wales and parts of England, including Derbyshire, with a chance of flooding in some locations.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said in an online statement: “Beginning on New Year's Eve, persistent and at times heavy rainfall is expected as a band of rain becomes slow-moving across the region, accompanied by strong south-westerly winds which will gust 50-60 mph in places.

The Met Office has warned that ‘fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life’.

“30-50 mm rain is expected fairly widely, with 50-100 mm across west-facing hills. There is a chance a few locations could see in excess of 100 mm during the event, with north Wales the most likely region to see these larger totals.”

The rain is set to clear slowly southwards later on Wednesday morning.

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, while spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.

The Met Office has warned that power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses is also possible. Homes and businesses could also be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

The following advice has been shared by the Met Office: “Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”