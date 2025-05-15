Cruises resume on Chesterfield Canal as Environment Agency lifts restrictions to conserve water after prolonged dry spell

Normal service is set to resume on the Chesterfield Canal following a period of prolonged dry weather – after restrictions put in place by the Environment Agency were lifted

On Sunday, May 11, the Chesterfield Canal Trust were forced to cancel cruises from Tapton Lock and Hollingwood Hub – with the Environment Agency putting restrictions in place following a prolonged dry spell.

With little rain falling over the last two months, the water levels had decreased in the River Rother, just south of Tapton Mill Bridge – where the canal’s water comes from.

The Environment Agency had issued a Hand Off Flow notice, meaning that water from the river could not be used to top up the canal. On Thursday, May 15, however, this notice was lifted – meaning that normal service will soon resume for those wanting to access the canal.

The Chesterfield Canal Trust is now able to resume running cruises.

A trust spokesperson said: “The Hands Off Flow notice has now been unexpectedly lifted. Madeline will resume operations next week, but will not be running on Saturday, May 17.

Residents were encouraged to check the trust’s website and social media for updates on John Varley II.