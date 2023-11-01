Community football club in Derbyshire town fundraises over £13,000 for repairs after ‘devastating’ Storm Babet floods

A Derbyshire football club has raised a five-figure sum towards repairing their stadium after it was submerged under flood water.

On October 20, Belper Town FC was hit by the widespread flooding that hit Derbyshire, caused by Storm Babet. The club’s facilities, including their function room, dressing rooms, kitchen and club offices, suffered damage during the floods.

The 4G training pitch at the ground will also need to be repaired before the club can restart its community football activities. The club has set up a GoFundMe, aiming to raise £18,000 towards the cost of repairing the Silver X Stadium at Christchurch Meadow.

The fundraiser, which was set up on October 23, has already seen £13,700 donated from 245 different people – and the club expressed their gratitude for the support they have received so far.

Tim Harrison captured photos showing the impact of the floods. Image: Tim Harrison

A club spokesperson said: “Belper Town FC is proud to be a focal point within the local community, with our facilities used on a daily basis to support local sport and recreational activities.

“We suffered devastating flood damage to the stadium as a result of Storm Babet. This was the third time in five years that the club has suffered from flooding, and as we are located in a flood plain, we are not able to include flood-related risks in our insurance cover.

“So, the club is reaching out to the local community to help us get back on our feet. We hope you can help us in this time of need and we truly appreciate any support that we receive.”