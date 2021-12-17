Christmas weather 2021 Peak District: forecast for Xmas Day and Boxing Day

Snow

It’s something that we all (well, almost all) dream of – snow on Christmas! But will the Peak District be seeing any this year?

Well, the answer is both yes and no. While snowfall has been forecasted for December 25th, so has a bout of rain – a wet surface means it’ll be much for difficult for snow to settle on the ground. Even if it does, it’ll most likely take on an unpleasant brownish colour with a texture of sludge.

This being said, a White Christmas certainly isn’t impossible – so keep your fingers crossed! The majority of the snow and rainfall is estimated to take place in the morning – by noon, it should have subsided and ceased. It’s predicted to be a windy day too, with wind gusts of around 52 kmph.

Besides this, it’s also set to be a cloudy day, which naturally increases the chances of precipitation. The temperature is expected to peak at three degrees Celsius (37.4 degrees Fahrenheit) and bottom out at zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit).

Meanwhile, Boxing Day looks to be a similar day to Christmas in many aspects, albeit somewhat wetter and colder. It’ll also be notably less windy, with wind gusts only reaching speeds of 33 kmph on this day.

The hottest it is expected to be on Boxing Day is two degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees Fahrenheit) with a minimum of zero degrees Celsius, so make sure you’re well protected from the cold if you decide to venture out. In addition, it will feel colder than this – it’s estimated that it could feel as cold as -8 degrees Celsius (17.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

A higher chance of precipitation and an overall colder temperature means that snow is more likely to settle on the ground during this day, as opposed to Christmas. It’s still unlikely, but it’s predicted that there will be roughly 60mm of snowfall in the Peak District on Boxing Day, so it’s far from impossible.