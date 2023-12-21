News you can trust since 1855
Christmas 2023 weather: Full weather forecast for North East Derbyshire and Peak District including Chesterfield, Dronfield, Belper, Heanor, Alfreton, Bakewell, Matlock and Buxton

As the UK is battling strong winds brought by Storm Pia today, we have had a look at the weather during Christmas.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Dec 2023, 10:44 GMT
A yellow warning is in place today but the weather forecast for Christmas looks much calmer.

While Christmas Eve looks a bit windy, with light rain showers possible in many places across Derbyshire, Christmas Day and Boxing Day should be cloudy but dry.

Here is the full festive weather forecast for North East Derbyshire including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Chesterfield

Christmas Eve – Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon, with highs of 13° and lows of 8°

Christmas Day – Partly cloudy, with highs of 9° and lows of 5°

Boxing Day – Cloudy, with highs of 8° and lows of 5°

Dronfield

Christmas Eve – Light rain changing to overcast by lunchtime, with highs of 12° and lows of 8°

Christmas Day – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs of 9° and lows of 5°

Boxing Day – Cloudy, with highs of 8° and lows of 4°

Matlock

Christmas Eve – Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 13° and lows of 8°

Christmas Day – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 9° and lows of 5°

Boxing Day – Cloudy, with highs of 8° and lows of 4°

Bakewell

Christmas Eve – Overcast changing to light showers by late morning, with highs of 12° and lows of 8°

Christmas Day – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs of 9° and lows of 4°

Boxing Day – Cloudy, with highs of 7° and lows of 5°

Buxton

Christmas Eve –Light rain, with highs of 11° and lows of 6°

Christmas Day – Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 7° and lows of 4°

Boxing Day – Cloudy, with highs of 6° and lows of 3°

Heanor

Christmas Eve – Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon, with highs of 12° and lows of 8°

Christmas Day – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 9° and lows of 5°

Boxing Day – Cloudy, with highs of 8° and lows of 4°

Alfreton

Christmas Eve – Light rain changing to overcast by late morning, with highs of 12° and lows of 8°

Christmas Day – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs of 9° and lows of 5°

Boxing Day – Cloudy, with highs of 8° and lows of 4°

Belper

Christmas Eve – Light rain changing to overcast by late morning, with highs of 13° and lows of 8°

Christmas Day – Cloudy changing to clear by early evening, with highs of 9° and lows of 5°

Boxing Day – Cloudy, with highs of 8° and lows of 4°

