Chesterfield weather: Full forecast shows how long the current sunny spell is set to last

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 12:13 BST
Sunny weather has arrived in Chesterfield, and the forecast shows that this warm spell is set to continue over the coming days.

Chesterfield is set for highs of 17° today, along with sunny weather and light winds – but the most important question is, will the warm spell carry on?

For the rest of this week, the forecast suggests that Chesterfield will see highs of between 15° and 17°. Tuesday will bring sunny conditions and a gentle breeze, before Wednesday, Thursday and Friday see continued sunny weather and a moderate breeze.

Saturday will be slightly cooler, with highs of 13°, along with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. Sunday will see temperatures creep up to 14°, with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze currently being forecast.

The forecast is currently promising sunny weather for Chesterfield.

The start of next week will continue to bring pleasant conditions – with sunny weather and highs ranging between 15° and 16°.

Chesterfield is not currently forecast to see rain again until April 12 – when light rain showers and light winds are expected.

