Chesterfield weather: Full forecast shows how long the current sunny spell is set to last
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chesterfield is set for highs of 17° today, along with sunny weather and light winds – but the most important question is, will the warm spell carry on?
For the rest of this week, the forecast suggests that Chesterfield will see highs of between 15° and 17°. Tuesday will bring sunny conditions and a gentle breeze, before Wednesday, Thursday and Friday see continued sunny weather and a moderate breeze.
Saturday will be slightly cooler, with highs of 13°, along with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. Sunday will see temperatures creep up to 14°, with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze currently being forecast.
The start of next week will continue to bring pleasant conditions – with sunny weather and highs ranging between 15° and 16°.
Chesterfield is not currently forecast to see rain again until April 12 – when light rain showers and light winds are expected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.