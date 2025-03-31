Chesterfield weather: Full forecast shows how long the current sunny spell is set to last

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunny weather has arrived in Chesterfield, and the forecast shows that this warm spell is set to continue over the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield is set for highs of 17° today, along with sunny weather and light winds – but the most important question is, will the warm spell carry on?

For the rest of this week, the forecast suggests that Chesterfield will see highs of between 15° and 17°. Tuesday will bring sunny conditions and a gentle breeze, before Wednesday, Thursday and Friday see continued sunny weather and a moderate breeze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday will be slightly cooler, with highs of 13°, along with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. Sunday will see temperatures creep up to 14°, with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze currently being forecast.

The forecast is currently promising sunny weather for Chesterfield.

The start of next week will continue to bring pleasant conditions – with sunny weather and highs ranging between 15° and 16°.

Chesterfield is not currently forecast to see rain again until April 12 – when light rain showers and light winds are expected.