Thousands of people will flock to Stand Road recreation ground, in Whititngton Moor, this Sunday (July 23) for Chesterfield Pride with acts including A1, Tinchy Stryder, and Stooshe.

Excitement has been brewing for several months now with Dan Walker, organiser of Chesterfield Pride, saying: “This is our biggest ever line-up of artists. We have some amazing talent performing from artists who have sold millions worldwide to amazing local performers.”

Thundery showers are forecast for the weekend. (Photo credit CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday temperatures are expected to hit highs of 18°C between 12pm and 3pm with winds staying steady at eight or nine miles per hour throughout the day. Rain, however, is forecast to be persistent but particularly heavy between 1pm and 3pm. The BBC predicts Chesterfield may even see some thundery showers across the day.

The forecast isn’t much better for those hoping to attend the food and drink festival at Queen’s Park on Saturday, either, with 12mm of rain forecast to be scattered at all times of the day. Winds will be stronger, however, at around 13mph with temperatures staying mild at 16°C.

Stainsby Festival runs from today (July 21) to Sunday.