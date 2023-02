Forecasters across the country have reported on the possibility of snow storms at the beginning of March as the Met Office issued nationwide warnings.

Now the Met Office has updated its forecast saying the freezing weather is set to hit the country in mid-March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But according to the most current weather forecasts, Chesterfield will face sleet showers and light snow from Monday to Thursday next week.

Now the Met Office has updated its forecast saying the freezing weather is set to hit the country in mid-March. But according to the most current weather forecasts, Chesterfield will face sleet showers and light snow from Monday to Thursday next week.

Here is the hour-by-hour snow and sleet forecast for Chesterfield, based on BBC weather.

Monday, March 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6am – light cloud and light winds;

7am – light cloud and light winds;

8am – light cloud and light winds;

9am – light cloud and light winds;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10am – thick cloud and light winds;

11am – thick cloud and light winds;

12 noon – thick cloud and light winds;

1pm – thick cloud and light winds;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2pm – thick cloud and a gentle breeze;

3pm – thick cloud and a gentle breeze;

4pm – light cloud and light winds;

5pm – light cloud and light winds;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6pm – sleet and light winds;

7pm – sleet and light winds;

8pm – light snow and light winds;

9pm – light snow and light winds;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10pm – sleet and light winds;

11pm – sleet and light winds;

Tuesday, March 7

Midnight – sleet and light winds;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1am – sleet and light winds;

2am – sleet and light winds;

3am – sleet and light winds;

4am – sleet and light winds;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5am – sleet and light winds;

6am – partly cloudy and light winds;

7am – light cloud and light winds;

8am – light cloud and light winds;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9am – light cloud and a gentle breeze;

10am – light cloud and a gentle breeze;

11am – light cloud and a gentle breeze;

12 noon – thick cloud and a gentle breeze;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1pm –thick cloud and a gentle breeze;

2pm – light rain and a gentle breeze;

3pm – light rain and a gentle breeze;

4pm – light cloud and light winds;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5pm – light cloud and light winds;

6pm – light rain and light winds;

7pm – light cloud and light winds;

8pm – sleet and light winds;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9pm – sleet and light winds;

10pm – sleet and light winds;

11pm – sleet and light winds;

Wednesday, March 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midnight – sleet showers and light winds;

1am – sleet showers and light winds;

2am – sleet showers and a gentle breeze;

3am – sleet and a gentle breeze;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4am – sleet and a gentle breeze;

5am – sleet and a gentle breeze;

6am – sleet and a gentle breeze;

7am – sleet and a gentle breeze;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8am – sleet and a gentle breeze;

9am – sunny and a gentle breeze;

10am – light rain showers and a gentle breeze;

11am – sunny intervals and a gentle breeze;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 noon – light rain and a gentle breeze;

1pm – light rain and a gentle breeze;

2pm – light rain and a gentle breeze;

3pm – drizzle a gentle breeze;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4pm – light rain and a gentle breeze;

5pm – light rain and a gentle breeze;

6pm – drizzle and light winds;

7pm – drizzle a gentle breeze;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8pm – sleet and light winds;

9pm – sleet and light winds;

10pm – light rain and light winds;

11pm – sleet and light winds;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, March 9

Midnight – partly cloudy and light winds;

1am –partly cloudy and light winds;

2am – partly cloudy and a gentle breeze;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3am – partly cloudy and a gentle breeze;

4am – partly cloudy and a gentle breeze;

5am – light cloud and a gentle breeze;

6am – sleet and a gentle breeze;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7am – sleet and a gentle breeze;

8am – drizzle and a gentle breeze;

9am – light rain and a gentle breeze;

10am – light rain and a gentle breeze;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11am – light rain and a gentle breeze;

12 noon – heavy rain and a gentle breeze;

1pm – heavy rain and a gentle breeze;

2pm – heavy rain and a moderate breeze;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3pm – light rain and a gentle breeze;

4pm – light rain and a gentle breeze;

5pm – light rain and a gentle breeze;

6pm – thick cloud and a gentle breeze;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7pm – light cloud and a gentle breeze;

8pm – light cloud and a gentle breeze;

9pm – light cloud and a gentle breeze;

10pm – light cloud and a gentle breeze;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad