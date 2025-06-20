Chesterfield Royal Hospital urges residents to stay safe amid heatwave – issuing advice to avoid unnecessary admissions

Residents have been urged by Chesterfield Royal Hospital to stay safe amid the current heatwave – with advice being issued in a bid to avoid a spike in unnecessary admissions.

The Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has called on residents to keep themselves and their families safe, with the UK Health Security Agency issuing an amber heat alert for Derbyshire and the East Midlands – which is active until 9.00am on June 23.

A trust spokesperson said: “As a healthcare provider we like to keep our community up to date with weather conditions – preventing unnecessary attendances at our emergency department.

“With temperatures of up to 30ºC forecasted, there are ways in which you can keep yourself and your loved ones safe over the next few days.”

The trust issued the following advice for the current hot spell:

Keep your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun.

If you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing, such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses. Seek shade and apply sunscreen regularly.

Keep out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11.00am and 3.00pm.

If you are going to do a physical activity (for example, exercising or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler, such as the morning or evening.

Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them.