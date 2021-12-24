Chesterfield: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day weather - NYE weather report

Crooked spire in the moonlight.

There’s nothing worse on New Year’s Eve than an unexpected downpour. However, on this year’s iteration of the event, you can rest easy – Accuweather has predicted there is a 0% chance of rain in Chesterfield on New Year’s Eve.

It’s expected to be relatively mild for this time of year too, with a maximum predicted temperature of nine degrees Celsius and a minimum of seven degrees Celsius.

While it won’t be a wet New Year’s Eve, is it likely to be a windy one, with wind gusts of 63kmph anticipated for the last day of 2021. Due to this (amongst other factors), despite the mild temperature, it may feel colder – Accuweather predicts it’ll feel closer to six degrees Celsius than nine. When the day is at its coldest, it could feel as cold as three degrees Celsius.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Year’s Day will be ever so slightly warmer, with a maximum predicted temperature of ten degrees Celsius. The minimum estimated temperature will remain the same as New Year’s Eve’s.

While it may be warmer, there’s also a significantly higher chance of precipitation. It’s predicted that there will be a 25% of rain on New Year’s Day in Chesterfield – however, it’s unlikely to be anything other than light rainfall.