Bank holiday weather: Hour-by-hour forecast for long weekend in Chesterfield

The UK has seen everything from blistering heat to torrential showers and thunderstorms over the last month or so.

And while the extreme temperatures have overwhelming at times, many people will be keen to catch the last few rays of sunshine over the course of the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The latest BBC weather forecast says there will be sunny intervals in Chesterfield on Saturday, although it will be far from the previous heatwave temperatures with highs of 22°C.

Chesterfield is set for mixed weather this long bank holiday weekend

Sunday will see some sunshine but also cloudy spells, and it is expected to remain dry with temperatures rising again to 22°C by the afternoon.

Temperatures are back down to 19°C on Monday however, when there will be cloud throughout the day and the possibility of some sun in the evening.

Here is the forecast for Chesterfield this weekend as of Friday, August 26:

Saturday

8am-11am – Light cloud, temperatures starting at 14°C and reaching 18°C

12pm-8pm Sunny intervals, temperatures peaking at 22°C in the afternoon before dropping to 18°C

Sunday

8am-8pm – Sunny intervals, temperatures starting at 14°C then peaking in the afternoon before dropping to 18°C once again

Monday

8am-5pm – Light cloud, temperatures starting at 13°C and reaching 18°C