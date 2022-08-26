Bank holiday weather: Hour-by-hour forecast for long weekend in Chesterfield
Chesterfield residents are preparing for the three-day weekend to mark the end of August – and many will be hoping it brings one last blast of summer before children return to school.
The UK has seen everything from blistering heat to torrential showers and thunderstorms over the last month or so.
And while the extreme temperatures have overwhelming at times, many people will be keen to catch the last few rays of sunshine over the course of the August Bank Holiday weekend.
The latest BBC weather forecast says there will be sunny intervals in Chesterfield on Saturday, although it will be far from the previous heatwave temperatures with highs of 22°C.
Sunday will see some sunshine but also cloudy spells, and it is expected to remain dry with temperatures rising again to 22°C by the afternoon.
Temperatures are back down to 19°C on Monday however, when there will be cloud throughout the day and the possibility of some sun in the evening.
Here is the forecast for Chesterfield this weekend as of Friday, August 26:
Saturday
8am-11am – Light cloud, temperatures starting at 14°C and reaching 18°C
12pm-8pm Sunny intervals, temperatures peaking at 22°C in the afternoon before dropping to 18°C
Sunday
8am-8pm – Sunny intervals, temperatures starting at 14°C then peaking in the afternoon before dropping to 18°C once again
Monday
8am-5pm – Light cloud, temperatures starting at 13°C and reaching 18°C
6pm-8pm – Sunny intervals, temperatures dropping gradually to 16°C