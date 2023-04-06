News you can trust since 1855
Bank holiday weather: Forecast for Easter weekend in Derbyshire, including Peak District, Matlock, Buxton, Alfreton, Bakewell, Clay Cross, Belper and Chesterfield

Derbyshire residents are preparing for the four-day Easter weekend - and many will be hoping to make the best of long missed sunny days following gloomy winter months

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:17 BST- 2 min read

In the last few months, the UK has seen everything from rain and strong winds to snow blocking roads and forcing schools to close their doors.

Now, the sun has finally come out marking the first spring days.

Many people will be keen to catch the first few rays of sunshine over the course of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

The latest weather forecast says there will be sunny intervals in Chesterfield and Peak District with highs of 15°C.

Below is a full weather forecast for Easter weekend in Derbyshire.

Chesterfield

Friday, April 7 – sunny and gentle breeze with highs of 13°C

Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 13°C

Sunday, April 9 – sunny and moderate breeze with highs of 15°C

Monday, April 10 – light rain showers, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 13°C

Buxton

Friday, April 7 – sunny and gentle breeze with highs of 11°C

Saturday, April 8 - sunny intervals and gentle breeze with highs of 11°C

Sunday, April 9 – sunny and moderate breeze with highs of 13°C

Monday, April 10 – light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 10°C

Matlock

Friday, April 7 – sunny intervals and gentle breeze with highs of 13°C

Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 12°C

Sunday, April 9 – sunny and moderate breeze with highs of 14°C

Monday, April 10 – light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 12°C

Belper

Friday, April 7 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 13°C

Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 13°C

Sunday, April 9 – sunny and a moderate breeze with highs of 15°C

Monday, April 10 – light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 13°C

Alfreton

Friday, April 7 – sunny intervals and gentle breeze s with highs of 13°C

Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 13°C

Sunday, April 9 – sunny and a moderate breeze with highs of 15°C

Monday, April 10 – light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 13°C

Bakewell

Friday, April 7 – sunny intervals and gentle breeze with highs of 13°C

Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 13°C

Sunday, April 9 – sunny intervals and moderate breeze with highs of 14°C

Monday, April 10 – light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 12°C

Clay Cross

Friday, April 7 – sunny intervals and gentle breeze with highs of 12°C

Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 12°C

Sunday, April 9 – sunny and moderate breeze with highs of 15°C

Monday, April 10 – light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 12°C

Bank holiday weatherDerbyshireClay CrossChesterfieldBakewellMatlockPeak DistrictBuxton