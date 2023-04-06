In the last few months, the UK has seen everything from rain and strong winds to snow blocking roads and forcing schools to close their doors.

Now, the sun has finally come out marking the first spring days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people will be keen to catch the first few rays of sunshine over the course of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Following gloomy and freezing winter months, the sun has finally come out marking the first spring days. Many people across Derbyshire will be keen to catch the first few rays of sunshine over the course of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

The latest weather forecast says there will be sunny intervals in Chesterfield and Peak District with highs of 15°C.

Below is a full weather forecast for Easter weekend in Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield

Friday, April 7 – sunny and gentle breeze with highs of 13°C

Temperatures will hit 15°C in Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Alfreton and Belper.

Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 13°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, April 9 – sunny and moderate breeze with highs of 15°C

Monday, April 10 – light rain showers, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 13°C

Buxton

Friday, April 7 – sunny and gentle breeze with highs of 11°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, April 8 - sunny intervals and gentle breeze with highs of 11°C

Sunday, April 9 – sunny and moderate breeze with highs of 13°C

Monday, April 10 – light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 10°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, April 7 – sunny intervals and gentle breeze with highs of 13°C

Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 12°C

Sunday, April 9 – sunny and moderate breeze with highs of 14°C

Monday, April 10 – light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 12°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belper

Friday, April 7 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 13°C

Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 13°C

Sunday, April 9 – sunny and a moderate breeze with highs of 15°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, April 10 – light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 13°C

Alfreton

Friday, April 7 – sunny intervals and gentle breeze s with highs of 13°C

Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 13°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, April 9 – sunny and a moderate breeze with highs of 15°C

Monday, April 10 – light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 13°C

Friday, April 7 – sunny intervals and gentle breeze with highs of 13°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 13°C

Sunday, April 9 – sunny intervals and moderate breeze with highs of 14°C

Monday, April 10 – light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 12°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, April 7 – sunny intervals and gentle breeze with highs of 12°C

Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 12°C

Sunday, April 9 – sunny and moderate breeze with highs of 15°C