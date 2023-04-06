Bank holiday weather: Forecast for Easter weekend in Derbyshire, including Peak District, Matlock, Buxton, Alfreton, Bakewell, Clay Cross, Belper and Chesterfield
Derbyshire residents are preparing for the four-day Easter weekend - and many will be hoping to make the best of long missed sunny days following gloomy winter months
In the last few months, the UK has seen everything from rain and strong winds to snow blocking roads and forcing schools to close their doors.
Now, the sun has finally come out marking the first spring days.
Many people will be keen to catch the first few rays of sunshine over the course of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.
The latest weather forecast says there will be sunny intervals in Chesterfield and Peak District with highs of 15°C.
Below is a full weather forecast for Easter weekend in Derbyshire.
Chesterfield
Friday, April 7 – sunny and gentle breeze with highs of 13°C
Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 13°C
Sunday, April 9 – sunny and moderate breeze with highs of 15°C
Monday, April 10 – light rain showers, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 13°C
Buxton
Friday, April 7 – sunny and gentle breeze with highs of 11°C
Saturday, April 8 - sunny intervals and gentle breeze with highs of 11°C
Sunday, April 9 – sunny and moderate breeze with highs of 13°C
Monday, April 10 – light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 10°C
Friday, April 7 – sunny intervals and gentle breeze with highs of 13°C
Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 12°C
Sunday, April 9 – sunny and moderate breeze with highs of 14°C
Monday, April 10 – light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 12°C
Belper
Friday, April 7 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 13°C
Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 13°C
Sunday, April 9 – sunny and a moderate breeze with highs of 15°C
Monday, April 10 – light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 13°C
Alfreton
Friday, April 7 – sunny intervals and gentle breeze s with highs of 13°C
Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 13°C
Sunday, April 9 – sunny and a moderate breeze with highs of 15°C
Monday, April 10 – light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 13°C
Friday, April 7 – sunny intervals and gentle breeze with highs of 13°C
Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 13°C
Sunday, April 9 – sunny intervals and moderate breeze with highs of 14°C
Monday, April 10 – light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 12°C
Friday, April 7 – sunny intervals and gentle breeze with highs of 12°C
Saturday, April 8 – sunny intervals and light winds with highs of 12°C
Sunday, April 9 – sunny and moderate breeze with highs of 15°C
Monday, April 10 – light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 12°C