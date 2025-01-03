"Avoid driving" - Met Office upgrades Derbyshire snow warning – including Chesterfield and the Peak District

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued an upgraded amber weather alert for snow in Derbyshire, with forecasters warning of possible power cuts and travel disruption.

The warning will be in place across Derbyshire from 9 pm tomorrow (Saturday, December 4) until 11.59 pm on Sunday, January 5.

This comes after the yellow weather warning for snow was upgraded to amber this morning (Friday, December 3).

A spokesperson for the Met Office said in an online statement: “Snow is expected to lead to disruption during Sunday across northern England.

Much of the warning area, including Derbyshire, can expect 3-7 cm of snow. Areas above about 150 m will likely see 15-30 cm, with 40 cm for ground above 300 m.

"Snow will reach the south of the warning area later Saturday, then spread north across the rest of the area through Sunday morning. Snow will be persistent and heavy at times, and will likely drift in brisk easterly winds, especially over higher ground.

“Much of the warning area can expect 3-7 cm of snow. Areas above about 150 m will likely see 15-30 cm, with 40 cm for ground above 300 m, before snow begins to ease and clear by the end of Sunday.

"For some lower-lying areas, such as the Vale of York, snow may mix with rain at times making estimations of snow depths here more difficult. Regardless, travel will likely be difficult, with power line icing an additional impact.”

The following advice has been shared for Derbyshire and other areas affected: “It is safer not to drive in these conditions, but if you need to make an essential journey, consider alternative forms of transport, to keep you and others safe.

"If you must drive, do this more safely by: using dipped headlights; accelerating gently, using low revs and changing to higher gears as quickly as possible; starting in second gear to help with wheel slip; maintaining a safe and steady speed, keeping distance from other vehicles; using a low gear to go downhill, avoiding braking unless necessary; steering into skids, not taking your hands of the wheel, and avoiding slamming on brakes.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If isolated due to snow, follow these simple steps to keep safe and well: keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night; turn off electrical heaters and put out your fire before going to bed; ensure pets are safe by keeping them warm and comfortable.

"Prevent frozen pipes by opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing; stay indoors, wrap up warm and close internal doors to keep the heat in; and, if you need support call the British Red Cross Support Line on 0808 196 3651.

“Help to protect vulnerable people that you know including older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone; they may need support with food and medical supplies. If you are worried about your health or that of somebody you know, ring NHS 111 .

“Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities.”