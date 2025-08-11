With sunny weather arriving across Derbyshire this week, now is the perfect time to enjoy a day out across the county.
Whether you’re looking for a scenic walk, a picturesque beer garden or a garden centre to browse, these are 632 of the places you should add to your list for this week – let us know if there’s anywhere you think we missed.
1. Best places to visit during the heatwave
These are some of the best places to visit during the current warm spell across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield
Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,187 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Ladybower Reservoir
Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)
4. Junction, Chesterfield
One customer left a Google review which said the Junction was “nice and friendly” with a “great beer garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre