20 photos show extent of flooding across Derbyshire after Storm Henk batters county – including Belper, Bakewell, Matlock, Darley Dale and more

Storm Henk has brought heavy rainfall and flooding to Derbyshire over the last 24 hours – with road closures and rail disruption continuing today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 15:54 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 16:18 GMT

Flooding has taken place across Derbyshire after Storm Henk arrived yesterday, with a number of routes being closed due to rising water levels.

The A617 at Chesterfield was closed twice due to flooding – and disruption to rail services in Derbyshire has continued today.

Flood warnings remain in place in several areas – including the River Amber at Ambergate, the River Derwent at Darley Dale, the River Erewash at Ilkeston and the River Wye at Ashford in the Water.

These 20 photos show areas of flooding across the county, and Derbyshire rivers that remain close to bursting their banks.

A number of areas across the county have been hit by floods.

A number of roads in the Darley Dale area have been hit by flooding.

A van can be seen here trying to traverse a flooded road.

A number of road closures remain in place across the county after Storm Henk hit Derbyshire - including at Darley Dale.

