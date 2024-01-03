Storm Henk has brought heavy rainfall and flooding to Derbyshire over the last 24 hours – with road closures and rail disruption continuing today.

Flooding has taken place across Derbyshire after Storm Henk arrived yesterday, with a number of routes being closed due to rising water levels.

The A617 at Chesterfield was closed twice due to flooding – and disruption to rail services in Derbyshire has continued today.

Flood warnings remain in place in several areas – including the River Amber at Ambergate, the River Derwent at Darley Dale, the River Erewash at Ilkeston and the River Wye at Ashford in the Water.

These 20 photos show areas of flooding across the county, and Derbyshire rivers that remain close to bursting their banks.

Derbyshire floods A number of areas across the county have been hit by floods.

Darley Dale A number of roads in the Darley Dale area have been hit by flooding.

Darley Dale A van can be seen here trying to traverse a flooded road.