20 photos show extent of flooding across Derbyshire after Storm Henk batters county – including Belper, Bakewell, Matlock, Darley Dale and more
Flooding has taken place across Derbyshire after Storm Henk arrived yesterday, with a number of routes being closed due to rising water levels.
The A617 at Chesterfield was closed twice due to flooding – and disruption to rail services in Derbyshire has continued today.
Flood warnings remain in place in several areas – including the River Amber at Ambergate, the River Derwent at Darley Dale, the River Erewash at Ilkeston and the River Wye at Ashford in the Water.
These 20 photos show areas of flooding across the county, and Derbyshire rivers that remain close to bursting their banks.