The NSPCC has appointed Derbyshire businessman Mark Corbidge as a new trustee and Honorary Treasurer.

Mark, who lives in the Peak District village of Eyam, works in corporate finance and has been an active fundraiser for the children’s charity for more than two decades. He is now one of 16 trustees from across the UK on the Board of Trustees, which is responsible for the overall control and direction of the NSPCC.Speaking about his new voluntary role with the charity, Mark said: “It is an absolute honour to be appointed trustee and treasurer for the NSPCC’s Board of Trustees. I am passionate about the charity’s mission and purpose. The most rewarding aspect of being a trustee is that you have the opportunity to make so much more of a difference.“It will be a challenge taking over the role of treasurer from John Worth who did such brilliant work steering the NSPCC through the choppy waters of the last few years, including the pandemic. Now, the charity is in a very strong position. I shall continue the great work that John completed while tackling the many new challenges set within the economic backdrop that we’re now moving into.”Mark is Managing Director at Sun European Partners LLP, having joined the firm in 2019. He leads the firm’s European investment strategies from the London office and has 20 years of experience in the financial, business services, industrials, technology, media, telecommunications and consumer sectors across Europe.He said: “I can’t get pessimistic about the future knowing that what we need to do to is to protect children, but I am realistic at the same time. We must ensure that every pound donated to the NSPCC makes the biggest impact possible for children.“We need to get even better at fundraising, have money directed in the right way while continuing to benefit from the public’s generosity. And I know that the charity’s executive team right the way down to the volunteers are working tirelessly to achieve that.”The announcement has been welcomed by Chair of the Board of Trustees, Neil Berkett.He said: “Mark has been a friend of the charity for over 20 years. I’m delighted to be working with him as our honorary Treasurer. Mark’s appointment will bring a wealth of financial experience to the role as well as a passion and commitment to the charity, supporting our vision that together, we can stop child abuse and neglect.”On his 20-year fundraising history for the charity, Mark said: “Me and my wife Laura are a double act. We have supported and organised NSPCC corporate fundraisers together for 25 years, including events that have raised over £250,000 for the charity.“My two boys Adam (26) and Oliver (24) are always hugely supportive whether it means them stuffing flyers into envelopes or carrying buckets to collect contributions for the charity. It is really helpful to have that level of understanding and support.”To find out how you can support the NSPCC, either by donating, fundraising, or volunteering, go to www.nspcc.org.ukChildline is available for young people on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk.Anyone concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline for advice on 0808 800 5000. Adult victims of non-recent sexual abuse can also get in touch for support.