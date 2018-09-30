“We all have a responsibility in helping younger students develop the right skills”

A local college can be so many things to so many different people. Those who walk through our door depend on us to provide them with the skills they need for the future and for their career, write Julie Richards, who is principal of Chesterfield College.

Alongside learning, which takes place in the classroom, workshops and out in work placements, we aim to provide a wide range of opportunities for our students and apprentices to develop life skills and to broaden their outlook – all with the objective of giving them a competitive edge when they apply for jobs or for a place at university.

Chesterfield College.

During the past academic year at our college, we have hosted careers fairs, university fairs, a question and answer session with representatives from political parties, some truly amazing work placements in industry and health and wellbeing events to address the rise in both physical and mental health issues in young people.

Working in partnership as a community is essential for this approach to work. We actively engage with parents, businesses, journalists, politicians and healthcare professionals to ensure that everyone at the college has access to as many development opportunities as possible. We are all responsible for playing a part in helping our younger students to develop the right skills, and we all benefit from this when they enter the workforce and contribute to the local economy.

Work experience, volunteering, improving physical and mental health are all part of the overall college offer.

Chesterfield College has been proudly serving this community for 140 years by working in partnership with others; I hope you will join me in keeping this tradition alive. If you are a business owner or involved in an organisation and would like to look at ways in which you could help develop the skills and knowledge of the next generation, then please get in touch with us.