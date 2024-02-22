Watch: Video shows US fighter jets which flew low over Derbyshire at event in memory of Mi Amigo

USAF F15s fly low over Endcliffe Park in tribute to Mi Amigo B17 bomber crew killed in WW2 crash in Sheffield. Picture: David Kessen, National World

This is the moment two America fighter jets flew low over Endcliffe Park in Sheffield, in tribute to a bomber crew killed during World War Two.

The United States Air Force sent the F15 Strike Eagle aircraft over the park this morning for a flypast to mark the 80th anniversary of the fatal crash of the B17 Mi Amigo, which crashed in the park in 1944, and is shown in the video.

The two jets also flew low over parts of Derbyshire at 11am, with Derbyshire Times readers spotting them in Staveley, Brimington, Bolsover, Newbold and Creswell.