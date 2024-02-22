Watch: Video shows US fighter jets which flew low over Derbyshire at event in memory of Mi Amigo
This is the moment two America fighter jets flew low over Endcliffe Park in Sheffield, in tribute to a bomber crew killed during World War Two.
The United States Air Force sent the F15 Strike Eagle aircraft over the park this morning for a flypast to mark the 80th anniversary of the fatal crash of the B17 Mi Amigo, which crashed in the park in 1944, and is shown in the video.
The two jets also flew low over parts of Derbyshire at 11am, with Derbyshire Times readers spotting them in Staveley, Brimington, Bolsover, Newbold and Creswell.
The flypast came five years after a similar flypast in 2019, which was also in memory of the crew of the B17 bomber Mi Amigo.