Watch MPs debate fibromyalgia on back of Chesterfield woman's petition

A fibromyalgia sufferer has described a Westminster debate on the condition as 'amazing'.

The debate was organised by Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins after his constituent Adrienne Lakin - who has suffered with the symptoms of fibromyalgia for 10 years - set up an online petition about the devastating illness.

The 26-year-old's petition - which has been signed by more than 115,000 people - calls for better treatment and support for sufferers.

Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition which causes pain all over the body and a number of other issues including fatigue, irritable bowel syndrome and problems with memory and concentration.

After Tuesday's debate, Adrienne, of Hall View, Newbold, said: "It was amazing – there were 'ayes' all around the room."

The motion to back extra help for sufferers was passed unanimously after a number of MPs called for faster and more consistent diagnosis and greater support.

Mr Perkins - who described fibromyalgia as a 'hidden' illness - said ministers had offered to meet with him and campaigners to discuss further action.

Work and pensions minister Sarah Newton hailed Adrienne's 'persistence and determination'.

She stressed that fibromyalgia is recognised as a disability under the benefits system but added: "We need to take away and work on so much more from this debate."