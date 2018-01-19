WATCH: Heartwarming moment police officer plays piano to comfort 93-year-old theft victim

This is the heartwarming moment a PCSO helped comfort a 93-year-old victim of theft by playing him a tune on the piano.

The police visited the elderly gentleman at his home in Mansfield yesterday (Thursday, January 18) to check on him to make sure he was okay.

The video has been hugely popular since being shared on social media

And this lovely video has gone down a storm after being posted on the Mansfield Police Facebook page.

The post said: “Following a theft revisit today for a 93-year-old gentleman, it truly made me feel good about myself and the job I do. “He felt wanted and reassured. He was really pleased that we had checked in on him to see that he was okay.

“He shared stories about him ‘getting his wings’, being a pilot, the war and sadly the loss of his beloved wife on Christmas Eve a few years ago.

“I noticed he had a piano with music open - one of his favourite Chopin pieces he said, a nocturne.

“I told him it was my late grandma’s favourite too!

“I said I could play, so he invited me to play for him, which I did. It made his day, as you can see in the video you can see how much he appreciated it. Job satisfaction.”



