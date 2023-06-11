Several incidents have been reported in the Bolsover area in the last few months – causing concerns among residents and business owners.

Two juveniles were charged earlier this year following an incident at Bolsover Castle on December 18, 2022. One youth was charged with criminal damage worth over £5,000 and assaulting a police officer – and the second was also charged with assaulting a constable.

Officers were called to reports of the attempted theft of alcohol from the Morrisons supermarket in Bolsover in January.

We have spoken to Sergeant Mark Church and PCSO Evan Mason who have explained how the local policing teams are working behind the scenes to reduce antisocial behaviour.

At the scene officers arrested two teenage boys on suspicion of a number of offences. One of the boys was arrested for criminal damage, theft, and common assault – the second boy was arrested in suspicion of three counts of common assault.

But the antisocial behaviour has continued as police were called to reports of a group of 20 children causing problems around Morrisons supermarket in Bolsover in March.

Residents witnessed teenagers being abusive and swearing before two were arrested for public order offences, criminal damages and assaulting emergency workers.

At the end of March, Castle Gym Bolsover made a decision to change opening hours and close its doors at 6pm between Monday and Friday.

Another local business approached the Derbyshire Times and wished to stay anonymous over fears of repercussions – and complained about a group of around 25 kids hanging around Town End car park in Bolsover causing havoc.