John Evans, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, already holds more than a hundred world records - for items he has put on his bonce. And this week he went for his 105th - by balancing a three-stone, seven-foot, £300 bonnet which took him ten days to build.

John’s previous head balancing stunts include juggling a 350lb Mini Cooper and a ladder with a woman sitting on a bike on each end. The retired labourer has also managed to balance 225 pints of beer, 380 toilet rolls, 96 empty milk crates and 400 cans of pop - despite having asthma and diabetes.

John, a granddad-of-three, said: "I do a lot of this to give inspiration to others. I’m nearly 77 and still breaking world records and still at the top of what I do. It's my birthday on Easter Sunday so it's a bit of a birthday celebration, too."

John Evans of Ilkeston Derbyshire. A strongman grandad has marked his 77th birthday - by balancing a large Easter bonnet on his head.