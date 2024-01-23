Watch as fire crews tackle derelict building on fire - as busy Chesterfield road closed

A fire has been reported in a derelict house on Chatsworth Road earlier today, on January 23. Firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene.

Chatsworth Road is partially closed and traffic is being diverted through Old Road. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have been approached for a comment.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and rescue said: “Fire crews from Staveley, Chesterfield and Clay Cross were called to attend the end terraced property shortly after 12.30 and remain on scene with colleagues from Derbyshire Constabulary. Local residents are asked to avoid the area. A road closure is in place.”

