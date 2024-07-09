Watch as fire and rescue group manager praises council staff – after ‘suspicious’ package found
Emergency services were called to Ripley town centre this morning after reports of a 'suspicious' package delivered to the town hall.
The staff was evacuated from the building and the surrounding area was taped off by police.
Derbyshire police, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended as the package was undergoing specialist tests.
The tests have now proved that there was no safety risk and police investigation into the incident is set to continue.
David Diggins, group manager for the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, who was present at Ripley town hall this morning and spoke to Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre.
Praising the council staff, Mr Diggins said: “The staff made the right decision. It’s really a credit to those staff who go through their training to understand what suspicious packaging may look like and then act when they do find them.
"What we saw from the council staff today was really good vigilance and they were running through their processes to keep their staff contained and go through evacuation procedures along with the emergency services.”
