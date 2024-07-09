Watch as fire and rescue group manager praises council staff – after ‘suspicious’ package found

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as we speak to the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue group manager following an incident which saw Ripley town hall evacuated this morning.

Emergency services were called to Ripley town centre this morning after reports of a 'suspicious' package delivered to the town hall.

The staff was evacuated from the building and the surrounding area was taped off by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended as the package was undergoing specialist tests.

Emergency services were called to Ripley town centre this morning after reports of a 'suspicious' package delivered to the town hall.

The tests have now proved that there was no safety risk and police investigation into the incident is set to continue.

David Diggins, group manager for the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, who was present at Ripley town hall this morning and spoke to Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre.

Praising the council staff, Mr Diggins said: “The staff made the right decision. It’s really a credit to those staff who go through their training to understand what suspicious packaging may look like and then act when they do find them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad