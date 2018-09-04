Watch as Chesterfield Cinderella Roxanne Pallett describes herself as 'Britain's most hated girl'

Roxanne Pallett - who is due to star as Cinderella in this year's pantomime in Chesterfield - has tearfully described herself as 'the most hated girl in Britain right now' and admitted she is 'scared about the future'.

Former Emmerdale actor Ms Pallett sparked widespread public anger locally and nationally after she accused ex-Coronation Street star Mr Thomas of 'punching' her during what he and many viewers said was a play-fight in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Here you can see her being quizzed by Big Brother presenter Emma Willis on Monday night's show...

Ms Pallett's controversial reaction included her branding Mr Thomas a 'woman beater' and telling other housemates he had harmed her.

She subsequently left the Channel 5 show in tears and was labelled 'manipulative' and 'poisonous' by some housemates and many viewers.

Ms Pallett has now apologised for her 'overreaction'.

A distressed Mr Thomas - who was not removed from the house after producers reviewed footage of the alleged altercation - said the 35-year-old 'nearly ruined me'.

Thousands of viewers have complained to Ofcom over Ms Pallett's reaction to the 'punch' and the media regulator is currently deciding whether to investigate or not.

Ms Pallett - who played Jo Sugden in Emmerdale and has appeared in Dancing On Ice, Waterloo Road and Casualty - is advertised to appear in Cinderella at the Pomegranate Theatre in December.

So far, nearly 5,000 people have signed this online petition calling for her to be replaced.

The Derbyshire Times is still awaiting a statement from Paul Holman Associates, the producers of Cinderella.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council - which owns and manages the Pomegranate Theatre - said: "We are aware of the public and media reaction to Roxanne Pallett's recent appearance on Big Brother.

"The council is currently in talks with Paul Holman Associates."

READ MORE: Roxanne Pallett - due to star in Chesterfield panto - leaves Celebrity Big Brother over 'punch'

READ MORE: 'Roxanne Pallet is not welcome in Chesterfield'

READ MORE: 'Show understanding and empathy for Roxanne Pallett'

READ MORE: Roxanne Pallett apologises to Ryan Thomas as uncertainty surrounds her Chesterfield Cinderella role

READ MORE: Chesterfield panto's Prince Charming Rhydian Roberts turns against his Cinderella Roxanne Pallett