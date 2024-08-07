Watch: Apache gunship stuns onlookers with low pass over Grindleford in Peak District

By David Walsh
Published 7th Aug 2024, 11:23 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 15:54 BST

Holidaymakers were left stunned when an attack helicopter skimmed tree tops in a valley.

A fearsome Apache gunship was filmed on a low pass over Grindleford in the Peak District - its trademark stub-wings for missiles on full display.

Watch as deep thudding from its rotors heralds the arrival of the multi-million pound show of military might before it roars overhead.

The British Army bought 50 Boeing-built Apache AH-64Es in 2022. Some are based at Wattisham Flying Station in Suffolk.

