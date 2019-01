Firefighters from Chesterfield attended a crash yesterday (Saturday, January 19).

Crews arrived at the scene in Longedge Lane, Wingerworth, at the junction with Derby Road, at around 5.30pm.

Fire engine

No one was trapped inside the car but crews remained on scene to make the vehicle and scene safe.

A tweet by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Due to wintry conditions, roads may be slippy, so please #DriveSafely."