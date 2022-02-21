M1 Junction 34 near Meadowhall closed: motorway shut and queuing traffic in both directions due to incident
The M1 is closed in both directions near Sheffield this morning due to an incident.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 8:24 am
Both the north and southbound carriageways around Junction 34 – for Tinsley and Meadowhall – are affected.
Motorway cameras at 6.30am showed severe congestion.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for details on the incident causing the closure but details have not yet been provided.
The Tinsley viaduct is often closed to high-sided vehicles during windy spells.