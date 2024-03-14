Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at 7.35 pm last evening (March 13) when two walkers called 999 to report that they were lost in the Edale Area of the Peak District.

Due to the walkers having no phone signal after the initial 999 call, mountain rescue were unable to communicate with them or use Phone Find to establish their location. It was time to go old school and brush off the "Kinder Plan" which used to be a frequently used search plan in the dim and distant past before the Phone Find.

Edale, Buxton, Kinder and Glossop Mountain Rescue Teams were deployed alongside Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England to search for the walkers. The four teams were deployed into their respective areas of Kinder to search for the missing couple, who were located by the Edale team in Grindsbrook.