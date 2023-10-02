News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

Walker seriously injured after significant fall at popular Peak District beauty spot - as air ambulance and mountain rescue team attend

A walker was seriously injured following a fall in the Peak District.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Edale Mountain Rescue was called to assist a walker who had sustained a potential serious head injury in the Padley Gorge area of the Longshaw Estate.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance were also requested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The casualty was packaged into the vacuum mattress and placed on a Mountain Rescue stretcher, to make ready for evacuation.

Air ambulance and Edale Mountain Rescue have been called to reports of a walker seriously injured following a fall in Peak District. (Credit: Edale Mountain Rescue)Air ambulance and Edale Mountain Rescue have been called to reports of a walker seriously injured following a fall in Peak District. (Credit: Edale Mountain Rescue)
Air ambulance and Edale Mountain Rescue have been called to reports of a walker seriously injured following a fall in Peak District. (Credit: Edale Mountain Rescue)
Most Popular

Due to the exact location, and before mountain rescuers could safely extract them, they had to set-up a rope system in order to get the stretcher up steep ground to a safe location, to enable team members to carry the stretcher back to the roadside.

Once back at the roadside, the casualty was taken to Sheffield Northern General Hospital for scans and further treatment.

A spokesperson from Edale Mountain Rescue said: “I would like to say a big thank you to the good samaritan passer-by that helped the casualty and their partner.”

Related topics:Peak DistrictEast Midlands Ambulance ServiceLeicestershireDerbyshire