Walker dies in Peak District after collapsing during hike
A walker passed away yesterday in the Peak District after a medical incident during a hike.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 2:09 pm
At around 12.40pm yesterday, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called by Derbyshire Police to attend an ongoing incident at the lower end of Winnats Pass, near Castleton.
An Edale MRT spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts of all on scene, the walker had unfortunately passed away.
"The team assisted Derbyshire Police in evacuating the walker on a stretcher from where they had died down to the care of a local undertaker.”