Walker and three dogs rescued from popular Peak District beauty spot
A walker and his three dogs were rescued from the Peak District after an incident.
Edale Mountain Rescue was called to assist a walker with an ankle injury near Bretton Clough on Saturday, November 4.
The walker, who lived locally, was out with their three dogs when they slipped on the wet ground, injuring their leg.
One of the dogs would not leave their owner and had to be packed on the stretcher as well.
The injured walker was transferred to hospital and the dogs were taken home.