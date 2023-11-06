A walker and his three dogs were rescued from the Peak District after an incident.

Edale Mountain Rescue were called to assist a walker with an ankle injury near Bretton Clough on Saturday, November 4.

The walker, who lived locally, was out with their three dogs when they slipped on the wet ground, injuring their leg.

One of the dogs would not leave their owner and had to be packed on the stretcher as well.