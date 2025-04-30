Waders and FC win final games

Lawrie Marsh netted for Biggleswade FC in their final game. Photo: Guy Wills.

​Biggleswade Town and Biggleswade FC both ended their league campaigns with victories on Saturday.

The Waders, already relegated and certain of a bottom-of-the-table finish, nevertheless produced an impressive display to win 3-2 at tenth-placed Leiston.

Marcus Gouldbourne, Keon Lewis-Burgess and Obi Onyeagwara got the goals for Biggleswade as they secured only their fifth league win of the season.

It meant the Waders finished on 28 points, 21 points from safety, although only six points behind Hitchin Town who finished a place above them.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed after the game that assistant manager Jimmy McLoughlin has left Biggleswade to take over as manager of Stotfold.

The Premier Division title honours went to Bedford Town who made it back-to-back promotions as they beat Stourbridge 2-0. Play-off places went to Kettering Town, AFC Telford, Halesowen Town and Harborough Town, the semi-finals due to take place on Wednesday night (30th) and the final on Bank Holiday Monday.

Relegated along with the Waders and Hitchin were Lowestoft Town and Barwell.

Biggleswade FC, meanwhile, ended their Division One Central campaign with a 2-0 win at relegated North Leigh.

The result confirmed an eight-place finish for FC, though still some 17 points off the play-off places in a fragmented Division One Central league table.

Jahrel McCoy and Lawrie Marsh struck in the first-half to give FC the points.

Real Bedford are champions of Division One Central with Berkhamsted, Flackwell Heath, Barton Rovers and Hadley in the play-offs.

Kings Langley, Kidlington and North Leigh were all relegated to step five.

