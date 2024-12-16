Vulnerable Derbyshire resident rescued from nightmare rented property - with no hot water or heating

The elderly and vulnerable resident was paying £800 per month to the landlord and the house was left in freezing conditions with no way to heat the whole property.

The walls were damp and the property in disrepair to such an extent the council’s Environmental Health Service had to serve an immediate prohibition. The resident was safely removed from the premises and alternative, warm and safe accommodation has been found by the Council for the resident, in time for Christmas.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Environmental Health, Cllr Steve Pickering said, “We absolutely will not tolerate this behaviour from landlords who let our most vulnerable residents live in appalling conditions whilst taking hundreds of pounds in rent from them each month.

I am proud of our Environmental Health Service who came in to help and served a prohibition on the property with immediate effect and found them alternative warm and safe accommodation.

We are committed to addressing issues like this in the private rented sector to ensure landlords are providing safe and hazard free homes for residents in North East Derbyshire.”