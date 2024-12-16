Kitchen ceiling in the propertyplaceholder image
Kitchen ceiling in the property

Vulnerable Derbyshire resident rescued from nightmare rented property - with no hot water or heating

By North East Deryshire District Council
Contributor
Published 16th Dec 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 11:02 BST
North East Derbyshire District Council served an Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO) on a property located in Killamarsh after the privately rented property was left by the landlord in such a state of disrepair the resident was left with no access to hot water or heating, with the exception of an outdated and unchecked gas fire in one room.

The elderly and vulnerable resident was paying £800 per month to the landlord and the house was left in freezing conditions with no way to heat the whole property.

The walls were damp and the property in disrepair to such an extent the council’s Environmental Health Service had to serve an immediate prohibition. The resident was safely removed from the premises and alternative, warm and safe accommodation has been found by the Council for the resident, in time for Christmas.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Environmental Health, Cllr Steve Pickering said, “We absolutely will not tolerate this behaviour from landlords who let our most vulnerable residents live in appalling conditions whilst taking hundreds of pounds in rent from them each month.

I am proud of our Environmental Health Service who came in to help and served a prohibition on the property with immediate effect and found them alternative warm and safe accommodation.

We are committed to addressing issues like this in the private rented sector to ensure landlords are providing safe and hazard free homes for residents in North East Derbyshire.”

If you believe your privately rented property contains hazards e.g. damp & mould, fire hazards, excess cold, electrical hazards and general disrepair etc which you have reported to your landlords but no work has happened, you can speak to the council by emailing [email protected] or calling 01246 231111.

Living room

1. Peeling wallpaper

Living room Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Bathroom of the property

2. Disrepair

Bathroom of the property Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Related topics:North East DerbyshireCouncil
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice