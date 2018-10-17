Video taken 67 years ago today shows effort to straighten Chesterfield’s iconic crooked spire

67 years ago today work was underway to straighten Chesterfield’s famous crooked church spire- but not too straight, mind.

This fascinating video, from the BBC, shows builders working to preserve the ‘architectural curiosity’ we all know and love by renewing the spire’s lead in 1951.

The aim of the project was to straighten the spire, but not too much, as the crooked spire was part of the 14th century church’s original design.

There’s some interesting folklore behind the crooked spire floating around.

Some claim a virgin got married in the church and the spire twisted to look at her.

Others believe the devil twisted the spire with its tail on his journey over from Bolsover.