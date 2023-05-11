Video shows aftermath of fire after electrical fault caused car to burst into flames in Derbyshire town
A witness captured the dramatic moment after a car went up in flames as firefighters attended the scene.
Firefighters from Ripley were called to the blaze on Brittain Drive, Codnor Gate, shortly after 1pm today.
It has been reported by a witness that Codnor Park Estate had been blocked off near traffic lights but has now reopened.
The incident has been captured on camera by resident Mark Silvey.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “All persons were out of the car on the arrival of the crew, who used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
“The incident has been left with police.”
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police has confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical fault and no further investigation will be conducted.