VIDEO: Chesterfield man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences

A man has been arrested in Chesterfield this morning on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The 31-year-old was arrested at his home address on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Police cordon on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor.

The arrest was part of of a counter terrorism operation which saw three other men arrested in Sheffield.

Police have cordoned off Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, and a bomb disposal team are currently at nearby King Street North.

A bomb disposal team are on King Street North.