VIDEO: Chesterfield man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences

A man has been arrested in Chesterfield this morning on suspicion of terrorism offences.
The 31-year-old was arrested at his home address on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.
The arrest was part of of a counter terrorism operation which saw three other men arrested in Sheffield.
Police have cordoned off Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, and a bomb disposal team are currently at nearby King Street North.
Click to watch a video from the scene.
Follow our live news feed here