Video captures ‘big flash of light’ as ‘loud bang’ heard across Derbyshire

A doorbell video captured a ‘big flash of light’ as a ‘loud bang’ was heard across Derbyshire this morning.

Residents of Clay Cross, Danesmoor, North Wingfield and Wingerworth reported the loud explosion and a ‘big flash of light’ around 5am.

One Wingerworth's resident, Hannah Bagnall, managed to capture the flash of light on her doorbell camera.

Many shared their confusion and fears on Facebook this morning, wondering what had happened.

Katie Allen said: “Anyone else just experienced a loud bang, buzzing sound and a big flash of light? Very confused.”

Kirsty Dear added: “I saw and heard it and it woke the husband up - lamp also flickered. Was bloody scary as didn't expect to hear it.”

Charlotte Simpson added: “We’ve never jumped up so quick! It lit our bedroom up. There’s police on the park.”

Heather Rodgers said: “My daughter heard it and saw the sky light up green.”

Andy Dabell added: “I heard an electrical sounding loud buzz, then the neighbours alarms went off.”