VIDEO: Amazing time lapse video of Chesterfield's new big wheel

This incredible time lapse video shows Chesterfield's new observation wheel in all its glory.

The footage was taken and put together by Chesterfield man and talented filmaker Mat Reynolds.

The 60 metre high observation wheel has 40 gondolas and had proved popular since opening on Saturday.

Each ride lasts for 13 minutes and involves two cycles of the wheel, allowing for superb views over Chesterfield and surrounding areas.

Ticket prices are:

- Adults £6

- Concessions for adults or people with disabilities £5

- Children (under 1.4 metres) £4