VIDEO: 100 firearms handed in during Derbyshire surrender

100 firearms have been submitted to Derbyshire Police a week after the force launched a surrender campaign.

For the past week, officers have been asking people to hand in any firearms that they no longer want, need, or shouldn’t have in the first place.

Police say they want any kind of firearm to be handed in, whether it’s a real one, a replica, an antique, an imitation such as a BB gun, or even war trophies.

It’s part of a nationwide firearms surrender, which runs until this Sunday and aims to cut the number of guns in public circulation so they can’t fall into the hands of criminals.

Police say they have had “a fantastic response” so far, with nearly 100 firearms of varying types being handed in along with several rounds of ammunition.

Anyone who wants to hand a firearm in can do so in person at one of four police stations in Derbyshire: Chesterfield police station in New Beetwell Street; and Buxton police station in Silverlands and St Mary’s Wharf and Pear Tree stations in Derby.

You can do this anonymously if you want to, and you won’t be prosecuted for the act of carrying a firearm to the police station for the purpose of handing it in.

Anything police do take will be subject to further checks and will be investigated further if it’s linked to crime.

Alternatively, if you can’t reach a police station, call 101 and police can arrange to collect it.

And if you have items such as grenades that you want rid of, don’t bring those into a station. Ring 101 and an officer will come to collect.

For more information, visit www.derbyshire.police.uk.