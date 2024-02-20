Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During the most serious of yesterday’s (Monday) four incidents – at Stanage Edge – the climber was treated for a “very nasty broken arm” before being stretchered down and taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

Just previously to this, the team had been called to Stanage Edge near Robin Hood’s cave where a “very young child” had slipped between two rocks and had immediately cried out in pain.

Two of of the team’s doctors rushed to the scene to treat the little boy while other members comforted his mother.

A spokesman said the child had suffered “some quite serious injuries to his head and stomach”, adding, “his conscious levels were not what we were comfortable with either.”