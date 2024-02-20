News you can trust since 1855
“Very young child” pulled from rocks by Edale Mountain Rescue Team at Stanage Edge during four callouts in one day

Edale Mountain Rescue Team rescued a “very young child” who slipped between rocks and a climber who fell six metres during four rescues in one day.
By Ben McVay
Published 20th Feb 2024, 17:36 GMT
During the most serious of yesterday’s (Monday) four incidents – at Stanage Edge – the climber was treated for a “very nasty broken arm” before being stretchered down and taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

Just previously to this, the team had been called to Stanage Edge near Robin Hood’s cave where a “very young child” had slipped between two rocks and had immediately cried out in pain.

Two of of the team’s doctors rushed to the scene to treat the little boy while other members comforted his mother.

During the most serious of Monday's three incidents a climber was treated for a “very nasty broken arm”During the most serious of Monday's three incidents a climber was treated for a “very nasty broken arm”
A spokesman said the child had suffered “some quite serious injuries to his head and stomach”, adding, “his conscious levels were not what we were comfortable with either.”

Also on Monday, as team members were making back they were diverted to an incident in Castleton. A walker above the ridge of Cave Dale had slipped on very steep and wet ground, was given a mild analgesia and loaded onto the stretcher for a controlled lower down the slope to the awaiting East Midlands Ambulance crew for onward transport to hospital.

