Vehicle 'well alight' as fire and rescue teams called to reports of car on fire in Derbyshire town
Fire and rescue teams have been called to reports of a vehicle on fire in Dronfield.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:33 BST
Dronfield on-call fire and rescue team were called out to Hallowes Rise in Dronfield just before 2pm today after receiving reports of a car on fire.
The vehicle was well alight on the arrival of the crew, who used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
A fire investigation into the cause of the fire has concluded the most likely cause was electrical.