Vehicle 'well alight' as fire and rescue teams called to reports of car on fire in Derbyshire town

Fire and rescue teams have been called to reports of a vehicle on fire in Dronfield.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:33 BST

Dronfield on-call fire and rescue team were called out to Hallowes Rise in Dronfield just before 2pm today after receiving reports of a car on fire.

The vehicle was well alight on the arrival of the crew, who used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

A fire investigation into the cause of the fire has concluded the most likely cause was electrical.

Dronfield On Call fire and rescue team have attended Hallowes Rise in Dronfield just before 2pm today after receiving reports of a car on fire.
