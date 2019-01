A van is currently on fire on the M1 at Junction 29a.

Highways England said the van is on the northbound carriageway.

The van

Lanes one and two have been closed to traffic on the M1 and the entry slip at J29A northbound is also closed.

A highways spokesman said: "There is heavy smoke in the area."

Update

Highways England said: "We have now reopened lane two on the M1 at J29a. A lane one closure on the M1 and a slip closure at J29a Northbound entry remain in place."