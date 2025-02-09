Vampire film becomes latest movie shot in and around North East Derbyshire

A young Derbyshire film-makers has sunk his teeth into a new movie project – with almost half of it being shot in north east Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Producer Jordan-Kane Lewis is now nearing completion of a project that has been done on a shoestring, but which he hopes will be seen at film festivals and available on Amazon.

Jordan-Kane, from Dronfield, first started his plans for the film, called All You Do Is Bleed, as a masters student at Sheffield Hallam University. And after some two years work, he is close to completing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plot is described as somewhere between Skins and a vampire film.

Jordan-Kane Lewis, left, filming for the vampire film, All You Do Is Bleed, which has been shot at locations around North East Derbyshire. Photo: Jordan-Kane Lewis

The story follows a 16-year-old secondary school student who is about to start her first exams but is inflicted with vampirism while on a school trip setting in motion a change of events that will forever leave a scar on a town.

Isobel Skinner, 21, from Norton Lees stars in the film and says she got the role after her mum heard about the film from Jordan-Kane, in a supermarket where she works.

Since then, she has been filming with the crew at locations including underneath the bypass in Dronfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “This is my first film. My acting previously has been on stage for university and college productions.

A screen-grab from the film.

“I absolutely loved it. It was as bloody as I expected for a vampire film!”

Her on screen dad is played by 63-year-old Ian Hodson, from Dronfield. His previous film experience before he met Jordan-Kane was making video for the punk band he is a member of, Resistance 77.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed it, and I’ve still got a days filming to do. I’ve filmed in all sorts of locations, for this. One of the most interesting was being filming by a camera fixed to a car as I told my screen daughter off in a scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan-Kane has already made two films, again on a budget, which are available on Amazon and Apple, and, in America on an American streaming platform called Tubi. They are called A Touch Vengeance and Nothing Goes.

The film was shot arounnd Dronfield.

He said: “It has taken two or three years to get to this stage, and we plan to have a screening around the Halloween season.

“We’ve filmed all around Sheffield, and a lot of the outdoors scenes were done in Dronfield, as well as at the Civic Centre there.

“This is the biggest film I’ve made, in that it’s got eight main characters, and a total of 15 speaking roles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he had used make up expert Georgia Maxwell, who does work for the BBC and Channel Four, to create the vampire scenes. It involved her creating prosthetics for the cast.

He said most of the filming involving stage blood was done indoors. But he said some people may have seen members of the cast driving home still wearing the gory make up.

“Some of them wanted to give their friends a shock when the got home,” he said.

He added: “A lot of my peers have headed to London or Manchester, where there a lot of established companies. Sheffield also has film companies, like Warp, and we wanted to stay here and create our own operator.”

He plans to Premiere the film at the Showroom Cinema in Sheffield in October.