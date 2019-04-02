Used car retailer opens in Chesterfield - pictures

A used car retailer has opened its doors in Chesterfield.

The store, located on Eastside Road, is a new custom-built dealership, with more than 350 used cars.

The store offers customers a digital experience with interactive displays where customers in Chesterfield are able to search over 5,000 AA inspected cars.

Sartaj Tamber, store leader at Car Store Chesterfield, said: “I am thrilled to be looking after the store during such an exciting time, we are all excited about our new showroom and offering a new experience to the drivers of Chesterfield.

"We have access to over 5,000 cars here in Chesterfield and the crew will be happy to help find the one for you.

"Our aim is to make the car buying and selling journey one that is enjoyable and to take away the hassle. I invite you to come and see the new store and experience our new technology. I look forward to welcoming you soon.”

Visit the store on Eastside Rd, Eastside Park, Chesterfield, S41 9BH, or check out the new website today at www.carstore.com

