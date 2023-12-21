Updated: Storm Pia Derbyshire – road closures still in place as 70 trees down following strong winds
A yellow weather warning was in place in Derbyshire until 3pm today (December 21) as Storm Pia hit the county with strong winds overnight and this morning. Quite widely winds reached 45-55 mph, with stronger gusts, locally reaching between 70 and 80 mph.
The storm has caused a lot of travel disruption this morning as fallen trees have blocked roads and caused accidents.
Derbyshire County Council has received about 70 reports of fallen trees throughout the day and has been working to re-open the roads affected.
East Midlands Railway urged passengers to check their journeys before traveling as multiple routes were suspended across the network.
A man has been taken to a hospital following a collision at A515 in Clifton. A number of trees have fallen onto the road and it is was closed for most of the day with motorists advised to find alternative routes.
In High Peak winds caused problems across the borough bringing a tree down on Waterswallows and on Burlington Road. A lorry also overturned on the A53 Buxton to Leek road.
Speaking on social media Buxton Weather Watch said: “We are currently seeing gusts of 70 to 75mph in the area. Take extra care if travelling or better still stay at home and be safe if possible.
“Some rocks have fallen onto Winnats Pass, giving you an idea of the force behind these winds at present. Several other roads such as the A515, A53 and A623 are dealing with issues due to fallen trees at present. Any other road updates from our followers would be very useful.”
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Strong winds across a large swathe of the country Thursday, causing some travel disruption. Some bus and train services will be affected, with some journeys taking longer. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected Some short term loss of power and other services.”
Peak Travel Watch said: “At 8.10am we were informed the airfield had been closed at Manchester Airport due to high winds and many flights have already been diverted. At 9.30am it was announced trains between Buxton and Manchester were currently not running.”
Below is an updated list of road closures still in place and re-opened roads.
-
B6179 Butterley Hill, Ripley - closed by Fire Service due to roof tiles being blown off a factory building next to the road
-
A53, Buxton - closed due to overturned lorries blocking the road in Staffordshire
-
Elton Road, Winster – closed due to a tree blocking the road
-
Station Road, Stanley (between White Hart pub and junction with Glebe Crescent), which was blocked due to three trees down is now passable
-
Market Place, Melbourne (o/s post office) - closed due to tiles falling off adjacent building
-
The A515, which was closed earlier after a falling tree hit a car has reopened
-
B5056 in Youlgrave in both ways around Alport Lane has reopened
- Works Road in Brimington near the bridge to Barrow Hill is passable now
- A6 Derby Road has reopned
- B6179 Derby Road in Coxbench which was partially blocked reopned
- A608 in Morley has reopened
- Brookside Road in Breadsall has reopened
- Station Road in Stanley remains closed in both ways from Derby Road to Glebe Crescent
- Station Road in Mickleover has reopened
- A5132 Eggington Road has reopened
- Findern Lane has reopened
-
Swathwick Lane at Wingerworth has reopened
-
Brook Street both ways closed, slow traffic due to unsafe building between Kedleston Street and Bridge Street
-
B6179 Butterley Hill, Butterley reopened
-
Shepherd Street, Littleover – road cleared and traffic returned to normal