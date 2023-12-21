The yellow weather warning is no longer in place however some roads across Derbyshire are still affected after strong winds caused havoc throught the day.

A large tree has been uprooted by Storm Pia at Highfield Avenue. (Photo courtesy of Rick Westwood)

A yellow weather warning was in place in Derbyshire until 3pm today (December 21) as Storm Pia hit the county with strong winds overnight and this morning. Quite widely winds reached 45-55 mph, with stronger gusts, locally reaching between 70 and 80 mph.

The storm has caused a lot of travel disruption this morning as fallen trees have blocked roads and caused accidents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire County Council has received about 70 reports of fallen trees throughout the day and has been working to re-open the roads affected.

Margaret Barnett submitted this photo of Calow Lane in Hasland

East Midlands Railway urged passengers to check their journeys before traveling as multiple routes were suspended across the network.

A man has been taken to a hospital following a collision at A515 in Clifton. A number of trees have fallen onto the road and it is was closed for most of the day with motorists advised to find alternative routes.

In High Peak winds caused problems across the borough bringing a tree down on Waterswallows and on Burlington Road. A lorry also overturned on the A53 Buxton to Leek road.

Speaking on social media Buxton Weather Watch said: “We are currently seeing gusts of 70 to 75mph in the area. Take extra care if travelling or better still stay at home and be safe if possible.

Swathwick Lane in Wingerworth completely blocked by a fallen tree as strong winds continue to batter Derbyshire.

“Some rocks have fallen onto Winnats Pass, giving you an idea of the force behind these winds at present. Several other roads such as the A515, A53 and A623 are dealing with issues due to fallen trees at present. Any other road updates from our followers would be very useful.”

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Strong winds across a large swathe of the country Thursday, causing some travel disruption. Some bus and train services will be affected, with some journeys taking longer. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected Some short term loss of power and other services.”

Peak Travel Watch said: “At 8.10am we were informed the airfield had been closed at Manchester Airport due to high winds and many flights have already been diverted. At 9.30am it was announced trains between Buxton and Manchester were currently not running.”

Below is an updated list of road closures still in place and re-opened roads.

B6179 in Little Eaton is partially blocked in both ways due to a fallen tree around Alfreton Road.