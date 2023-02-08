UPDATED: Residents return to their homes and road reopened in Derbyshire town after land mine discovered
Residents have begun to return to their homes after being evacuated this afternoon – following the discovery of an old land mine at a development in a Derbyshire town.
Derbyshire Police received a report just before 12.35pm today concerning a device, believed to be an old land mine, on land which is being developed off Welbeck Road, Bolsover.
Officers cordoned off the area, and a number of residents were evacuated from their homes at this time. Road closures were also put in place while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended the scene.
At 3.00pm, Derbyshire Police confirmed that the area was made safe and the device was removed. Marlpit Lane has now reopened and residents are able to return to their homes.