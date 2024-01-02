The Environment Agency has issued 24 flood warnings for Derbyshire – with road closures and rail delays being caused by heavy rain across the county.

Derbyshire Dales District Council has warned of the risk of flooding to properties later today and overnight. Flooding is currently affecting the A515 at Aston Bridge and properties to the north of the A50 at Doveridge.

Heavy rain has flooded the railway in the Draycott area, between Long Eaton and Derby. This has caused disruption to East Midlands Railway trains on the London St Pancras - Sheffield and Nottingham - Derby - Matlock routes.

Trains running through the area between Long Eaton and Derby will be delayed by up to 20 minutes in both directions – with the problem expected to continue for most of the day.

The Lower Derwent at Belper is among the areas subject to a flood alert.

Heavy Rain has also flooded the railway at Meir Tunnel, between Derby and Stoke on Trent – disrupting EMR trains on the Newark Castle - Derby - Crewe route. The lines are currently closed, and trains are unable to run in both directions between Derby and Stoke on Trent. EMR is expecting its full timetable along the route to resume by 3.00pm.

The A617 near Chesterfield was closed due to flooding this morning, but the route has since been reopened.

Flood warnings are in place for the River Derwent at Darley Dale, the River Wye in Bakewell, the River Amber at Ambergate and the River Erewash in Ilkeston. Flood warnings are also in place for Ashbourne, Ashford in the Water, Etwall, Pleasley and Dovefields Crossing.

Flood alerts – which mean that flooding is possible – have been issued in other areas of the county. These include the River Rother at Eckington and Killamarsh and the Lower Derwent at Belper.

The Agency said that river levels are rising as a result of heavy rainfall, with further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.

They add that in the areas where flood warnings have been issued, flooding (of property) is imminent and they advise moving possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety and move family, pets and cars to safety. For further details and to keep up to date, visit the Government’s flood warning alert website.

Flood alerts for Henmore Brook at Ashbourne and the River Dove at Hangingbridge and Church Mayfield were removed by the Environment Agency this morning.

